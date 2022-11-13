Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. It’s Sunday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Nov. 13. Los Angeles checks in with some injury situations to consider, but what does that mean for Chargers TE Gerald Everett? We’ll break down his fantasy prospects below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett hasn’t been great this season, but he hasn’t been terrible either. Standing in as the current TE9 in fantasy points, Everett has recorded five receptions in three straight games. That’s the good news. On the other hand, the Chargers TE has failed to produce a touchdown since Week 4, and his yardage numbers (29, 63, 36) have been modest over the past three.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Everett in Week 10. Even though he hasn’t impressed this season, he’s a top-five tight end in fantasy for Week 10.

Let’s face it, the tight end position is weak in fantasy football. Injuries and bye weeks dilute the number of legitimate options even more. Everett is one of few tight ends who can legitimately expect somewhere in the neighborhood of double-digit targets in Week 10. He has upside with WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen out as well.