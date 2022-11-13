Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 49ers host the Chargers in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football and will welcome back several key offensive weapons. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk return after missing the team’s Week 8 contest against the Rams, and running back Elijah Mitchell makes his return from injured reserve.

The 49ers are a touchdown favorite and will send out their best offensive unit of the year. It bodes well for the team’s overall chances, but what about individual opportunities for a playmaker like Deebo Samuel?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel has shown a high floor this year, but his upside hasn’t been what we saw last year. He put up 115 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Rams, but otherwise, his best day was in Week 7 when he caught seven passes for 79 receiving yards and added 11 rushing yards. The positive is that in PPR leagues he’s scored in double digits every week except Week 7. He got banged up in that game, so the single-digit performance isn’t as big a surprise.

This week he faces a Chargers defense that ranks 10th in pass defense efficiency and 13th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers. They’re solid but this 49ers offense is coming into this with its best look of the season now that Christian McCaffrey is in the fold. It bodes well for the offense as a whole, but we still don’t have a full grasp on how McCaffrey’s arrival is going to fully impact Samuel. They played together in Week 7 against the Chiefs, three days after McCaffrey joined the team. Samuel was out the following week, so this week marks the first time they’ll play together with McCaffrey having a much firmer grasp on the playbook.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Deebo in just about all formats. He is playing at a lower-end WR2 level right now, but he’s still got plenty of upside in a favorable matchup for the 49ers.