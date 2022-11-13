Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 49ers face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 10 Sunday, and they’ll be getting significant reinforcements for this one. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and fullback Kyle Juszczyk return after missing Week 8 due to injury while running back Elijah Mitchell returns from injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 1.

Jimmy Garoppolo will have an impressive array of weapons at his disposal, but we can’t forget about wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and his potential contributions.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk has 38 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns this season, but he has been on a particular tear the past three games. Over the three games prior to the 49ers’ Week 9 bye, Aiyuk caught 21 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He scored 28.3, 15.2, and 20.1 fantasy points across Weeks 6-8. He’s averaging 13.9 points per game and his 111 total fantasy points are good for WR22.

This weekend he faces a Chargers defense that gives up the 13th fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers. The biggest question for Aiyuk this week is what his workload will look like now that the 49ers' offense is in its best position of the season. The team welcomes back Samuel and Jauan Jennings along with Juszczyk and Mitchell and also has Christian McCaffrey coming out of a bye and in his best position to date as far as knowing the playbook. Aiyuk has impressed in recent weeks, but is it enough to retain the looks from Garoppolo?

Start or sit in Week 10?

Aiyuk is worth a roll of the dice in most formats. He has performed well as a WR1 for much of the past three games and I don’t think that just goes away because Deebo and others are back. He’s more of a WR2 this week with flex floor, so he’s better than a lot of options out there.