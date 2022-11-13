George Kittle start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 49ers host the Chargers in Week 10 and the Sunday Night Football contest will see San Francisco rolling out its best offensive unit of the season. Although the team is without quarterback Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo will welcome back WRs Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, RB Elijah Mitchell, and FB Kyle Juszczyk.

The big question is how Garoppolo will distribute his passes and what that means for TE George Kittle.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle missed the first two weeks of the season and struggled in his first three games back. In Weeks 3-5 he had 11 receptions for 99 yards and scored a total of 18.9 fantasy points. However, in the next three games across Weeks 6-8 ahead of the 49ers' Week 9 bye, he caught 17 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns, which accounted for 51 fantasy points.

In spite of his slow start, Kittle ranks 14th overall in fantasy points thanks to ranking seventh in average points per game. He’s reasserted himself as a TE1 but now comes out of the bye competing for targets. In spite of all the options, Kittle is probably not the guy that we would see take a hit in his workload. His workload can vary week-to-week, with 5, 9, and 10 targets in Weeks 8, 7, and 6. But even when he sees a lighter workload, he makes the most of it.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Kittle in all formats. Even with competition for targets, his upside is still among the best among all tight ends.