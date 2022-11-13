Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football. In past seasons, a 4-5 record would be right in the hunt for the NFC West, but this year it puts the Commanders firmly in last place. No team other than the Commanders have over two losses in the East! But, they’ve seen some positive results of late, as they’ve won 3 of their last 4 games.

Carson Wentz fractured a finger and was put on injured reserve, giving Taylor Heinicke the last three starts in which the team has gone 2-1, losing a close one to the now 7-1 Vikings last week. Heinicke hasn’t put up great numbers but has helped rally his team enough to be competitive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke isn’t going to put up big numbers usually, but he is willing to run the ball and is always good for a few fantasy points in close games at the end. His one decent fantasy day had him rushing for a touchdown. The Eagles' defense isn’t going to be much help though, as they’ve allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to QBs this season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit on your Heinicke this week.