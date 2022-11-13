Brian Robinson Jr. start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders head to Philadelphia to take on the undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football this week. These two teams met in Week 3 and it wasn’t close. Philadelphia had a 24-0 lead going into the 4th quarter and they won 24-8. Running back Brian Robinson was on I.R. due to suffering gunshot wounds when someone tried robbing him and Antonio Gibson was the lead back.

Since then Robinson has returned and become the lead back, but it’s very muddy at this point, as he and Gibson are splitting work. But, to add another wrinkle, third-down back J.D. McKissic was out last week and again this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson hasn’t been very good this season, but he has held onto the lead back role for the most part. Gibson hasn’t been much better, but he has been a little better while also being a better receiving option. The good news is that the Eagles aren’t very good against the run and we should see the Commanders try to run the ball as much as they can.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Robinson is a flex start.