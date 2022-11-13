Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson and the Washington Commanders head to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. The Commanders lost handily to the Eagles in Week 3 and are 11-point underdogs this week. That doesn’t set up great for the run game, but if you’re looking for a weakness in the Eagles' defense, it’s against the run.

This season the Eagles are seventh-worst in yards allowed per rush to running backs. Thankfully for them though, the Eagles' offense has been so good that teams can’t commit to the run when they are down big.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Ron Rivera and company will do anything to keep Gibson from being a 20-touch-back this year, so we’ve seen Brian Robinson get early down work and J.D. McKissic get hurry-up and 3rd down snaps. But, the goodish news for Gibson is that McKissic is out this week. Gibson is a much better receiver than Robinson and should split time with him at least.

Start or sit in Week 10?

We can’t expect a big workload for Gibson, but even with splitting time with Robinson, he is a flex start with 10-15 touches.