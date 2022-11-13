Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders head to Philadelphia to take on their division rival and undefeated Eagles. The results of this matchup in Week 3 weren’t favorable to Washington and the odds currently have them as 11-point underdogs.

There will be a difference this week though, as Taylor Heinicke has taken over while Carson Wentz recovers from a fractured finger. And, the reason that is important for this article, is that Heinicke has been targeting their No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin more consistently than Wentz was. Heinicke hasn’t dipped below eight targets for McLaurin in his three games, while Wentz dipped below that number in four of their six games together.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is in must-start range with Heinicke at QB, but this is going to be a tough matchup. The good news is that the only wide receiver to top 100 yards against the Eagles this season was McLaurin in Week 3. After him, the highest receiving yards for a wide receiver were for Phillip Dorsett last week with a nice 69.

Start or sit in Week 10?

McLaurin is a start.