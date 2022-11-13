Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to sweep their season series with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. As 11-point favorites, their chances look pretty good. If the Commanders can pull off the upset, they’ll need a complete game from all their starting offensive players and that means Curtis Samuel will be called on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel leads the team in targets and receptions this season but has seen his target numbers drop since Taylor Heinicke took over for Carson Wentz. Terry McLaurin has 25 targets to Samuel’s 16 over the last three games. Samuel did catch a touchdown last week, his first since Week 2, but he was fairly lucky to get that on just four targets.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Samuel is a tough call, but with four targets in each of the last two games, I’m leaning toward sitting him.