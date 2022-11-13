Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. This will be the second time these two division rivals have met this season, with the Eagles easily winning on the road in Week 3. Today we’ll take a look at running back Miles Sanders' prospects in this matchup.

Sanders has had a great season, especially when you compare it to last year when he scored exactly zero touchdowns. This year he’s found the end zone six times and five times in his last five games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The only worry for Sanders this week is that Washington’s run defense is above average. Sanders also had his worst game against the Commanders in Week 3 when he rushed 15 times for 46 yards and no touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sanders is a must-start each week, but his floor is a bit lower than usual this week.