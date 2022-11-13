 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of DeVonta Smith ahead of the Eagles’ Week 10 matchup against the Commanders.

By DKNation Staff
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 3, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday night. These teams met at FedEx Field in Week 3 and it was a pass-happy affair with all three of the Eagles' top pass-catchers finding the end zone. But, the top receiver ended up being Devonta Smith, who had his best game of the year, catching 8-of-12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Washington has a good overall defense but is weaker against the pass than the run. Smith has been inconsistent, especially if you are looking for anything like his Week 3 game against Washington. He’s only topped 45 receiving yards in three of the Eagles' eight games. So, we can’t expect another huge game, but I also don’t see how you can sit him in this rematch on MNF.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Smith.

More From DraftKings Nation