DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday night. These teams met at FedEx Field in Week 3 and it was a pass-happy affair with all three of the Eagles' top pass-catchers finding the end zone. But, the top receiver ended up being Devonta Smith, who had his best game of the year, catching 8-of-12 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Washington has a good overall defense but is weaker against the pass than the run. Smith has been inconsistent, especially if you are looking for anything like his Week 3 game against Washington. He’s only topped 45 receiving yards in three of the Eagles' eight games. So, we can’t expect another huge game, but I also don’t see how you can sit him in this rematch on MNF.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Smith.