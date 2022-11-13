Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Week 10 will wrap up with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. As usual, the Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will be a key component to the offense, as he ranks as the third-best fantasy tight end this season and is second in total receiving yards.

Goedert isn’t getting the target numbers of Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, but he’s doing well with the targets he does get, as he ranks just below T.J. Hockenson for yards per catch with 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert, unlike the majority of tight ends this season, is consistent. He’s topped 60 yards in 6-of-8 games and has five or more receptions in 5-of-8 games. This isn’t the best matchup, as Washington is second-best in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. But, Goedert scored a touchdown against them in Week 3 despite not having a big catch and yardage game. He’s of course too good to sit.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Goedert.