Who should I start if Matthew Stafford is out for Week 10?

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West battle in Week 10. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable to play and has been in the concussion protocol all week. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was listed as a limited participant on Friday. Stafford is considered a long shot to play, and if he doesn’t, it will be backup quarterback John Wolford under center.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford, dealing with a concussion, is believed to be a long-shot to play, per me and @TomPelissero. Not ruled out yet, but not a great chance. That would mean John Wolford would get the start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Who should I start in place of Matthew Stafford

If Stafford is indeed ruled out, we won’t know until 2:55 p.m. ET when the official inactive report for the team is released. This presents a challenge because if you end up rolling the dice and waiting to see what happens you will only have eight quarterbacks to choose from. Walford, Colt McCoy/Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts. Let’s assume that you don’t have Jalen Hurts or Justin Herbert because you wouldn’t be considering Stafford anyway.

You may have been lucky enough to get Prescott off waivers when he was hurt, and if you also roster him, he is the quarterback to start. If you have Garoppolo, he would be the second choice. Let’s say you fully have to pivot to the waivers and are choosing between Walford, McCoy and Heinicke. If that is the case, then I would go with Walford against the Cardinals' defense. McCoy has played well in relief, but I don’t want to have to go with a quarterback against the Rams or Eagles' defense if I don't have to.