Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Out since Week 4 with an ankle injury, Jarvis Landry is set to return to action this week with the New Orleans Saints on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. But just because he’s back in action doesn’t necessarily mean he’s worthy of fantasy roster consideration.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry had a big outing in Week 1, catching seven passes for 114 yards. In the three games after that, he was mostly quiet, never topping 25 yards and failing to find the end zone in the four games he has played. The Saints have since turned to Andy Dalton at quarterback, which isn’t going to do wonders for their passing game. Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave has taken over as the team’s No. 1 wideout, by a long shot.

Start or sit in Week 10?

You can sit Jarvis Landry this week.