Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will get their rookie wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, back for Monday Night Football this week. And they will need all the help they can get, as they face the undefeated Eagles in Philadelphia as 11-point underdogs.

Dotson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, but weeks 1 through 4 were good for the rookie, as he caught four touchdowns. He returns to live action with a new quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, under center this week,

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson was healthy for Week 3 when the Eagles lost to the Eagles and it was easily his worst game while also a game where he saw his most targets with eight. He ended up catching just two of those for 10 yards. This week will likely be different, as Heinicke has shown an affinity toward targeting Terry McLaurin. And with Dotson coming of an injury, there is always a chance that he’ll need to knock off some rust.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit Dotson.