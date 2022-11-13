NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Sunday, November 13

Sunday’s college basketball slate will be light on marquee matchups as just one ranked team will be in action to round out the first week of the regular season.

No. 11 Tennessee will hit the floor today when hosting Colorado at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols opened the season with a 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech this past Monday in a game where they held control throughout. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key excelled in his debut for UT, putting up 17 points and four rebounds off the bench. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are 1-1 on the year, toppling UC Riverside in the opener before falling 83-74 to Grambling State on Friday. CU shot just 40.3% from the field and committed 19 turnovers in the loss.

A few more notable teams in action includes Mississippi State hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 3 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and Notre Dame hosting Youngstown State at 4 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Folks, it’s early in the season and the sport is going up against the NFL today. The big time matchups will come eventually, we promise.

NCAA Basketball on Sunday, November 13: