NCAA College Basketball Schedule for Sunday, November 13

No. 11 Tennessee is the only ranked team in action on Sunday.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sunday’s college basketball slate will be light on marquee matchups as just one ranked team will be in action to round out the first week of the regular season.

No. 11 Tennessee will hit the floor today when hosting Colorado at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols opened the season with a 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech this past Monday in a game where they held control throughout. Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key excelled in his debut for UT, putting up 17 points and four rebounds off the bench. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are 1-1 on the year, toppling UC Riverside in the opener before falling 83-74 to Grambling State on Friday. CU shot just 40.3% from the field and committed 19 turnovers in the loss.

A few more notable teams in action includes Mississippi State hosting Arkansas Pine-Bluff at 3 p.m. ET on the SEC Network and Notre Dame hosting Youngstown State at 4 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Folks, it’s early in the season and the sport is going up against the NFL today. The big time matchups will come eventually, we promise.

Here are the complete odds DraftKings Sportsbook, including spread and totals, with the TV and streaming schedule for NCAA Basketball on Sunday, November 13:

CBB Schedule November 13, 2022

Road/Home Spread/Total Time/TV
North Carolina A&T +18.5 1:00PM
Iowa State O 139.5 Big 12 Net/ESPN+
Colorado +15 2:00PM
Tennessee O 139.5 ESPN
VMI +18.5 2:00PM
Davidson O 148.5 ESPN+
Harvard -6.5 2:00PM
Elon O 136 ESPNU
Eastern Illinois +7 2:00PM
Central Michigan O 135.5 ESPN+
Pacific +4.5 2:00PM
North Dakota State O 144 ESPN+
Oklahoma State -9.5 3:00PM
Oakland O 145 ESPN+
Idaho +5 3:00PM
Omaha O 148.5 N/A
Youngstown State +11.5 4:00PM
Notre Dame O 150 ACCN+
Towson -5 4:00PM
Pennsylvania O 141 ESPN+
Southern Illinois -9.5 4:00PM
Southern Indiana O 138 ESPN+
Louisiana-Lafayette -5.5 4:30PM
ETSU O 147.5 ESPNU
Western Michigan +4.5 5:00PM
Valparaiso O 137.5 ESPN+
William & Mary +26.5 6:00PM
Virginia Tech O 137 ACCN+
Portland State +12 6:00PM
Seattle O 151 ACCN+
Lindenwood +27 6:00PM
Missouri O 149.5 SECN/ESPN+
Montana State +2 7:00PM
Long Beach State O 147.5 ESPN+
North Texas +8 8:00PM
Saint Marys O 120.5 N/A
Eastern Washington +5.5 10:00PM
Hawai'i O 141.5 ESPN+

