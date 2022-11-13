Who should I start if Kyler Murray is out for Week 10?

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West matchup in Week 10. The Cardinals could be without quarterback Kyler Murray who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Murray didn’t practice on Wednesday and was then listed as a limited practice participant on both Thursday and Friday. If Murray can’t go, it will be Colt McCoy under center for Arizona.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will workout pre-game to see if he can go. But going into the workout, it is viewed as unlikely that he plays, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He's still moving very gingerly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Who should I start in place of Kyler Murray

If Murray is indeed ruled out, we won’t know until 2:55 p.m. ET when the official inactive report for the team is released. This presents a challenge because if you end up rolling the dice and waiting to see what happens you will only have eight quarterbacks to choose from. McCoy, Matthew Stafford/John Walford, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Jimmy Garoppolo, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts. Let’s assume that you don’t have Jalen Hurts or Justin Herbert because you likely wouldn’t also have Murray.

You may have been lucky enough to get Prescott off waivers when he was hurt, and if you also roster him, he is the quarterback to start. If you have Garoppolo, he would be the second choice. Let’s say you fully have to pivot to the waivers and are choosing between Walford, McCoy and Heinicke. If that is the case, then I would go with Walford against the Cardinals’ defense, assuming that Stafford is also ruled out. McCoy has played well in relief, but I don’t want to have to go with a quarterback against the Rams or Eagles’ defense if I don’t have to.