Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Sunday, November 13

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the action starting early at noon Eastern. Here’s the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 13

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - questionable

Jarrett Allen (ankle) - questionable

If Mitchell and Allen both sit, look for Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to take on bigger roles offensively. Kevin Love would likely get more run off the bench if Allen sits, while Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro likely start if Mitchell sits.

Ja Morant (ankle) - doubtful

Desmond Bane (toe) - doubtful

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - doubtful

It’s great to see Jackson Jr. pop up on the day-to-day report, which means he’s closer to returning. Tyus Jones should take Morant’s spot in the lineup. Dillon Brooks and John Konchar likely become Memphis’ top offensive options Sunday.

Bradley Beal (protocols) - doubtful

Beal has cleared protocols but is not expected to play Sunday. That means more opportunities for Corey Kispert and Will Barton at the shooting guard spot.

Bones Hyland (protocols) - OUT

Hyland is out, which means Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely gets more run as the shooting guard. Christian Braun could also be in line for extended minutes here.

Coby White (quad) - OUT

Even if White was available, it’s hard to see him eating into Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso’s time in the rotation. Those three are solid value additions Sunday.

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT

Irving is going to be out at least three more games including this one. Edmond Sumner has been getting the start for the Nets, who have played well in Irving’s absence. Kevin Durant remains the best play from this group, with Joe Harris and Seth Curry being the best value additions.

LeBron James (groin) - doubtful

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

James is likely going to miss this game to give his groin injury more time to heal. Davis should be good to go. The Lakers will continue to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench, which means Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker are set to be on the floor in more key moments.