Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Ja Morant headline NBA injury report for Sunday, November 13

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the action starting early at noon Eastern. Here’s the injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 13
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) - questionable
Jarrett Allen (ankle) - questionable
If Mitchell and Allen both sit, look for Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to take on bigger roles offensively. Kevin Love would likely get more run off the bench if Allen sits, while Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro likely start if Mitchell sits.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards
Ja Morant (ankle) - doubtful
Desmond Bane (toe) - doubtful
Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) - doubtful
It’s great to see Jackson Jr. pop up on the day-to-day report, which means he’s closer to returning. Tyus Jones should take Morant’s spot in the lineup. Dillon Brooks and John Konchar likely become Memphis’ top offensive options Sunday.
Bradley Beal (protocols) - doubtful
Beal has cleared protocols but is not expected to play Sunday. That means more opportunities for Corey Kispert and Will Barton at the shooting guard spot.
Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls
Bones Hyland (protocols) - OUT
Hyland is out, which means Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely gets more run as the shooting guard. Christian Braun could also be in line for extended minutes here.
Coby White (quad) - OUT
Even if White was available, it’s hard to see him eating into Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso’s time in the rotation. Those three are solid value additions Sunday.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Kyrie Irving (suspension) - OUT
Irving is going to be out at least three more games including this one. Edmond Sumner has been getting the start for the Nets, who have played well in Irving’s absence. Kevin Durant remains the best play from this group, with Joe Harris and Seth Curry being the best value additions.
LeBron James (groin) - doubtful
Anthony Davis (back) - probable
James is likely going to miss this game to give his groin injury more time to heal. Davis should be good to go. The Lakers will continue to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench, which means Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker are set to be on the floor in more key moments.