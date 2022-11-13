Pick on the total for Youngstown State-Notre Dame on November 13

After getting a scare from Radford on their home floor last week, Notre Dame will look for a more smooth performance in their second game of the season as they play host to Youngstown State on Sunday.

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-11.5, 150)

The Youngstown State offense has been prolific in two games this season, notching an average of 91 points in their first two games, but those performances came against teams in Canisius and UT-Martin that play at a much faster tempo than Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish last season ranked 288thin possessions per game and slowed things down even more opening night against Radford with only six players being receiving minutes, ranking them 313th in this category entering the weekend.

The lack of depth also leaves Notre Dame with a lot of big bodies after they ranked 332nd in the country in offensive rebound rate last season and got a rebound on just 24% of their missed shots opening night.

The circumstances have also led to higher scoring games for Youngstown State. The team is allowing an average of 32 points per game in the first half and with their opponents being down more than 10 points, have cranked up the tempo to try to get back into the game.

With Youngstown State jumping up in class from their first two games of the season coupled with Notre Dame’s slow pace, Sunday’s contest will not feature a lot of points.

The Play: Youngstown State vs. Notre Dame Under 150

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.