Heisman Trophy odds heading into Week 12 of college football

College football wrapped up Week 11 on Saturday and we saw a few upsets of note. No. 25 Washington upset No. 6 Oregon, unranked Arizona upset No. 12 UCLA, unranked Boston College upset No. 16 NC State, unranked Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois, and unranked Vanderbilt beat No. 24 Kentucky. All were notable for the rankings, but none is going to shake up the race of the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Heisman odds are being updated at DraftKings Sportsbook and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud remains the favorite. The Buckeyes thumped Indiana thanks to another big effort from Stroud. He threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the 56-14 romp. He is a +140 favorite to win the award next month.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has the second best odds to take home the Heisman, sitting at +350 after a four-touchdown effort in a 66-24 win over Missouri. The Vols will likely remain on the outside looking in at the four-team playoff race for the time-being. Their best opportunities to claim a spot, and thus help Hooker further build his Heisman case, are when No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan face off in two weeks, and then a week later when TCU plays in the Big 12 title game.

Georgia continued its winning ways, but quarterback Stetson Bennett didn’t help his Heisman cause. He threw for three touchdowns in a 45-19 win, but he also threw two interceptions. He sits at +1400. Similarly, No. 4 TCU keeps on winning, but quarterback Max Duggan didn’t otherwise help himself in a 17-10 win over No. 18 Texas. The Horned Frogs won 17-10, but Duggan managed just 124 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan running back Blake Corum has the best odds for a non-quarterback. He is tied with UNC quarterback Drake Maye with +550 odds. Corum rushed for 162 yards and a score in Michigan’s 34-3 win over Nebraska. Maye threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns in a wild 36-34 comeback win against Wake Forest.

Here are the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at 8:50 a.m. on November 13 from DraftKings Sportsbook: