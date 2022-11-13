What Seahawks-Bucs means for 2023 NFL playoff picture, standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are leading the Seattle Seahawks 14-0 through the first half in Munich, Germany, but the game isn’t nearly that close. The Bucs have 208 total yards while the Seahawks have a mere 57. Seattle opens the second half with the ball, but they’ve shown nothing to indicate they will turn this thing around.

If Seattle doesn’t turn this around, they’ll drop to 6-4 while the Bucs will get back to .500 with a 5-5 record. With the Falcons losing on Thursday to open Week 10, the Bucs would take a full game lead on them in the NFC South. Tampa is on the outside looking in at the wild card race, but given how bad their division is, they likely won’t need to worry about a wild card berth. They head into a bye following this trip to Munich and then travel to face the Browns in Week 12.

If the Seahawks lost they will drop to a game up on the 49ers in the NFC West, with San Francisco still to play later today against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. They remain in a good position for the wild card as well, but they’ll look to turn things around after their bye. They return in Week 12 when they’ll host the Raiders.