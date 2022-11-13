 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Josh Allen starting in Week 10 vs. Vikings?

Josh Allen was not spotted in warm ups. Just mind games or is there a chance he doesn’t start?

By Chet Gresham Updated
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks for an open receiver in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Pre-game update: Adam Schefter is reporting Allen will get the start.

Update: Allen warming up with the starting center. I think we’re good to get him in our fantasy football starting lineups now.

Update: He lives! Allen is at least on the field now, presumably to warm up.

The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is active in Week 10, but there is still a question as to whether he will start or be Case Keenum’s backup. Allen wasn’t spotted in pregame warmups, per Adam Schefter.

At this point it’s impossible to know, but we should be able to figure it out before fantasy football lineups go live.

Allen suffered an elbow injury on the last play of their Week 9 loss to the Jets and only was able to get in a limited practice on Friday. It would seem pretty ridiculous to put your franchise QB in harm’s way if he’s not healthy enough to start, so this is probably some gamesmanship from the Bills, but we’ll see.

More From DraftKings Nation