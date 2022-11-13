Is Josh Allen starting in Week 10 vs. Vikings?

Pre-game update: Adam Schefter is reporting Allen will get the start.

Josh Allen is, in fact, starting at quarterback today vs. the Vikings, per source. One week after he hurt his ulnar collateral ligament, he is back behind center. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

Update: Allen warming up with the starting center. I think we’re good to get him in our fantasy football starting lineups now.

Josh Allen is taking snaps from starting center Mitch Morse.



Case Keenum is taking snaps from backup center Greg Van Roten. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 13, 2022

Update: He lives! Allen is at least on the field now, presumably to warm up.

Bills QB Josh Allen just ran out on to the field. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 13, 2022

The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is active in Week 10, but there is still a question as to whether he will start or be Case Keenum’s backup. Allen wasn’t spotted in pregame warmups, per Adam Schefter.

At this point it’s impossible to know, but we should be able to figure it out before fantasy football lineups go live.

Allen suffered an elbow injury on the last play of their Week 9 loss to the Jets and only was able to get in a limited practice on Friday. It would seem pretty ridiculous to put your franchise QB in harm’s way if he’s not healthy enough to start, so this is probably some gamesmanship from the Bills, but we’ll see.