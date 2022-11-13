Tommy Fury vs. Rolly Lambert: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The boxing world gets a rare Sunday card this weekend, with Floyd Mayweather and Deji topping it with an exhibition bout in the United Arab Emirates. While that fight means nothing, there are some fights on the card that offer the competitors more than just a few bucks.

Tommy Fury and Rolly Lambert will meet in a six-round cruiserweight bout. The card starts at 1 p.m. ET and the main event is expected to get going closer to 4 p.m. If Fury-Lambert ends up being the final fight of the undercard, it will likely get going around 3 p.m.

Fury was set to face Paul Bamba in a light heavyweight bout. Fury weighed in north of the weight limit but then was claiming an agreement that would allow for that. Bamba said he wasn’t aware of an agreement and eventually said the fight was off. Lambert was added after the weigh-in snafu and it would appear this bout will actually happen.

Fury is 8-0 and looking to build something of himself outside of half-brother Tyson Fury’s shadow. Tommy last fought in April and won a six-round points decision over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson’s fight against Dillian Whyte. Tommy had been slated to fight Jake Paul last December, but a bacterial chest infection and broken rib forced him to withdraw.

Bamba was 5-2 and a tomato can for Tommy to look good against, but this might be a little more difficult now. Lambert is 15-1-1 and holds the WBC Asian and WBA Asian cruiserweight titles. He last fought less than three weeks ago, beating Chaloemporn Sawatsuk via unanimous decision after a ten-round bout.

Although it appears this bout is fully sanctioned as a pro fight, DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds. Nonetheless, we’ll have live results with round-by-round scoring across however many rounds this lasts.

Tommy Fury vs. Rolly Lambert round-by-round results

