Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Boxing is primarily a Saturday sport, but once in a while we’ll get a Sunday card, and more often than not there’s something interesting about said card. Today, we get that live from the United Arab Emirates as Floyd Mayweather is back for another exhibition bout. Mayweather is facing social media star Deji in an eight-round exhibition.

The card gets started at 1 p.m. ET and main event ring walks are scheduled sometime in the late 3 p.m. hour. The fight will air on PPV and you can buy it at FITE.TV for $35. It’s also available through traditional TV PPV and at PPV.com.

Mayweather will be heavily favored even if this bout means nothing more than a payday. Since retiring from professional boxing after securing a 10th round TKO against Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has moved into the exhibition circuit. He has wins over Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul, Don Moore, and Mikuru Asakura.

He faces Deji, who is most well known as a social media star and the brother of KSI. Both have dipped their toe into the boxing world. Deji has three amateur fights and one pro fight coming into this exhibition. He lost all three of his exhibition bouts, including TKO losses to Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker and a split decision loss to Alex Wassabi. He followed the last defeat with a third round TKO of YouTube personality Fousey this past August.

Given that this is an exhibition, DraftKings Sportsbook is not posting any odds for the bout. If they were, it’s safe to say Mayweather would be a huge favorite. We’ll be providing live scoring below until a winner is determined.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji round-by-round results

