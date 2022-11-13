Jaguars open Week 10 vs. Chiefs with onside kick, recover to create extra possession [VIDEO]

The Jacksonville Jaguars figured they were in for an offensive slugfest against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 and knew every possession mattered. That philosophy played out on the game’s opening kickoff, where the Jaguars started with an onside kick they recovered. It was the kicker Riley Patterson who recovered his own onside kick.

Jags start the game with a surprise onside kick recovered by the kicker!



Jacksonville ended up having to punt on the opening drive, so there was no real harm done for the Chiefs. However, the Jaguars have kept Patrick Mahomes off the field for a little bit longer and this may be a sign head coach Doug Pederson is going to gamble a lot in this contest.

The Jaguars entered this contest as 9.5-point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook and are 7.5-point underdogs on the live line. When you’re a big underdog, you have to take chances like this even if they don’t necessarily work out. Look for the Jaguars to be aggressive in all phases of the game in Week 10.