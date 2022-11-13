Opening odds for Titans vs. Packers matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers will open up the coming week on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The Titans managed to hold off the Broncos at home, picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone to secure the win. They’re 6-3 and have a 2.5 game lead on the Colts in the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Packers secured a critical home win on Sunday, beating the favored Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. It’s been a rough season for Green Bay, but they’ll look to build some momentum off the win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Titans vs. Packers in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -125, Titans +105

Nov 10

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105

Early pick: Titans +1.5

Green Bay might be able to get back on track with that win over Dallas, but I’m not buying it. I’ll take the points as I expect Derrick Henry to run wild on the Packers 31st ranked rush defense. This is going to be a close game, and I think Tennessee has just enough to get the road win.