Opening odds for Bears vs. Falcons matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Bears dropped to 3-7 after a heartbreaker against the Detroit Lions. An unfortunate interception near Detroit’s end zone let the Lions back in the game, and despite Justin Fields’ best efforts, a missed extra point was what did the Bears in at home. Fields rushed for 147 yards and passed for 167 in the loss.

The Falcons faced the Panthers on Thursday night football, and this time, they weren’t able to hold off D’Onta Foreman and Carolina’s running backs. Atlanta dropped to 4-6 after defeating the Panthers in overtime just two weeks before.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Falcons in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150

Nov 10

Point spread: Falcons -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175

Early pick: Bears +3.5

While the Bears weren’t able to close this week, there’s clearly something that’s clicking on offense as of late — and that something is named Justin Fields’ legs. The Falcons couldn’t stop D’Onta Foreman in their Week 10 loss to the Panthers, so the Bears QB has his work cut out for him.