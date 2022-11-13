Opening odds for Panthers vs. Ravens matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Panthers’ backfield cannot be stopped. D’Onta Foreman had yet another massive week, adding 130 yards and a touchdown in a Carolina win over the Atlanta Falcons. PJ Walker attempted just 16 passes, completing 10 for 108 yards. The win moves them to 3-7.

The Ravens had a bye this week, but handily beat the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, moving to 6-3 for the season. They kept the majority of the offensive game on the ground, relying on Lamar Jackson’s legs as well as RB Kenyan Drake. TE Isaiah Likely also added a score.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for TEAM vs. TEAM in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

Nov 10

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510

Early pick: Panthers +12.5

D’Onta Foreman has turned into the x-factor for this Panthers team. This game is going to take place largely on the ground, as neither team has offensively centered around a strong passing game in recent weeks, and while Lamar Jackson and Kenyan Drake should be able to pull of a win for the Ravens, Carolina can cover a spread this wide.