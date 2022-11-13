Opening odds for Browns vs. Bills matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday Nov. 20.

The Browns suffered a beat down at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. They allowed Miami to put up 39 points and 285 yards in the air. Jacoby Brissett had a solid performance, but the run game, the pillar of Cleveland’s offense, was stuffed by the Dolphins’ defense. The Browns enter this matchup at 3-6.

The Bills lost in one of the crazier game endings in recent memories. After successfully defending a goal line attempt from the Vikings, Josh Allen immediately fumbled in the Minnesota end zone and allowed the Vikings to recover the fumble and score. He then drove downfield for a field goal to send the game to overtime, but threw an interception in OT that allowed the Vikings to take home the win, moving the Bills to 6-3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Browns vs. Bills in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250

Nov 10

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235

Early pick: Bills -7

With the way the Browns allowed Tua Tagovailoa and Miami’s pass offense to run all over them this week, the Bills’ offense is in a good spot to cover this spread. As long as Josh Allen can stay healthy, Buffalo just needs to target the Browns’ secondary to engineer a big win that the Bills could really use after dropping two in a row.