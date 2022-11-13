Opening odds for Commanders vs. Texans matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Washington Commanders and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Houston Texans lost yet again this week, falling 24-16 to the New York Giants to move to 1-7-1 for the season. Davis Mills threw for 319 yards, completing 22 of 37 pass attempts, but it wasn’t enough to put them over the edge. The Commanders face the Eagles on Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Commanders vs. Texans in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130

Nov 10

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115

Early pick: Commanders -2.5

The Commanders have had a very good past few weeks, beating the Packers and the Colts and keeping it within three points in a loss to the Vikings. This Eagles MNF matchup is no doubt going to be hard on them, but they’re a much more complete all-around team than the Texans. Commanders should be able to win by at least a field goal here, though the Texans are usually able to keep their losses reasonably close.