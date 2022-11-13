Opening odds for Eagles vs. Colts matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Colts had an eventful week as head coach Frank Reich was fired and replaced with interim first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday put starter Matt Ryan back in at quarterback and beat the Raiders, 25-20, to move the Colts to 4-5-1 in their first win in nearly a month. Ryan went 21-for-28 for 222 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles face the Commanders on Monday Night Football this week as they look to remain undefeated.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Colts in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Eagles -9

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Eagles -435, Colts +350

Nov 10

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360

Early pick: Eagles -9

While Jeff Saturday has one win under his belt, the Eagles and the Raiders are two very different beasts. The first-time head coach will almost certainly struggle to defend this multifaceted Eagles offense, and the Colts have been almost completely shut down several times this season by opposing defenses. Eagles should cover this one.