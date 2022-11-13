Opening odds for Jets vs. Patriots matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The New York Jets and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Jets and the Patriots both had byes in Week 10. In Week 9, the Patriots (5-3) had a big win over the Colts, holding Indianapolis to just three points. The Jets pulled out an unlikely victory over the Buffalo Bills to move to 6-3, trailing just the Dolphins in the AFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Patriots in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Patriots -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155

Nov 10

Point spread: Patriots -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -215, Jets +185

Early pick: Jets +4

The Jets’ season looked like it may have been on its way back down to reality until they upset the Bills in Week 9. Now, with a Patriots team that has been very up and down, New York has a real chance to keep this one close against their regional rivals. The Pats beat the Jets by just five points in late October, and it’s very hard to beat the same team twice. The Jets should be able to cover.