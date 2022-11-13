Opening odds for Rams vs. Saints matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Rams lost 27-17 to the Arizona Cardinals today. Their struggles continued after WR Cooper Kupp left the field with an ankle injury, and last season’s Super Bowl champs fell to 3-6 ahead of this matchup. John Wolford started for LA, as Matt Stafford is out with a head injury, and the Rams found themselves severely limited in rushing yards, gaining just 66 yards on the ground.

The Saints lost to the Steelers in Week 10. Andy Dalton threw two interceptions to Pittsburgh that sank New Orleans’ chances as the Saints move to 3-7. The Saints barely hit 200 yards of total offense in one of their worst performances of the year.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Saints in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Saints -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -125, Rams +105

Nov 10

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Early pick: Rams ML

If Stafford is able to return from concussion protocol next week, I’m taking Rams moneyline in this pick-em. The Saints absolutely spiraled offensively today, and while Kupp might be out, I think the Rams have a better shot at winning what promises to be a very ugly game in Week 11.