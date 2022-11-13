Opening odds for Lions vs. Giants matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Detroit Lions and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Lions pulled off a miracle against the Chicago Bears in Week 10. Down two touchdowns as they entered the fourth quarter, D’Andre Swift found the end zone, Jeff Okudah pulled off a pick six, and Jared Goff finished it off with a late-game drive downfield. A missed extra point from the Bears put the Lions over the edge to move them to 3-6.

The Giants move to 7-2 after handing the Houston Texans yet another loss this week. Daniel Jones was 13-for-17 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley added 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Giants in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Giants -200, Lions +170

Nov 10

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175

Early pick: Giants -4

The Giants somehow find a way to keep winning. This Lions defense won’t be able to shut down Saquon Barkley on the ground, and Detroit is allowing the most yards per pass attempt in the league this season, so this should be a manageable feat for the Giants with a home advantage.