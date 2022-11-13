Opening odds for Raiders vs. Broncos matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Raiders and Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

It was a brutal Week 10 for the AFC West rivals. The Raiders lost at 25-20 to the Colts in Jeff Saturday’s head coach debut. Considering he had never coached at the NFL or college level prior to this game and it was a disaster of a game. Who knows how much longer Josh McDaniels can last in Las Vegas. Earlier in the day, the Broncos lost to the Titans after Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone. Both teams are circling the drain heading into Week 11.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Broncos in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115

Early pick: Raiders +2.5

Both teams stink, but this is always an odd rivalry. I wouldn’t qualify either team as “better” than the other, and so I’d say it comes down to who can better get up for this game. I’ll give the McDaniels revenge game some juice, assuming he doesn’t manage to get fired before then.