Opening odds for Bengals vs. Steelers matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Bengals (5-4) had a bye in Week 10, but notched a three-score win over the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, in Week 9. Joe Burrow was 22-for-28 for 206 yards, and RB Joe Mixon found the end zone five times — four on the ground and once in the air.

The Steelers (3-6) pulled off a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday of Week 10. Kenny Pickett didn’t throw any touchdowns, but he didn’t throw any interceptions, either. He did rush for Pittsburgh’s only offensive touchdown of the day, and despite their kicker going just 2-for-4 on field goals, they finished with a 20-10 victory.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Steelers in their Week 8 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +190

Nov 10

Point spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +200

Early pick: Bengals -4.5

The Steelers and Bengals faced off in Week 1, but a lot has changed since then for both teams. Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in overtime that game, but the two teams’ trajectories have taken very different paths since. The Bengals should be able to take care of this Kenny Pickett-led Steelers team by forcing a turnover or two and giving Joe Mixon the ball as much as possible. They’ll be looking to avenge that early loss.