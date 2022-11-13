Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Vikings matchup in Week 11

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Vikings pulled off a miracle against the Bills today, recovering a fumble in the end zone after a failed goal line stand to go ahead and making a huge interception in overtime to secure the win. Justin Jefferson was the star of the show with ten receptions for 193 yards.

The Cowboys’ trip to overtime didn’t go as well, though, as they fell 31-28 in a hard-fought game against the Green Bay Packers. CeeDee Lamb had 11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Dak Prescott’s two interceptions.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Vikings in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Nov 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Early pick: Cowboys -2

The Vikings were very, very lucky on Sunday, and you can’t count on luck to win games. The Cowboys looked solid, barring Prescott’s turnovers, and the Vikings’ 8-1 record has been over a pretty easy slate of teams, barring this Bills win. Dallas has everything in place to beat the Vikings, and this seems like a bad matchup for Minnesota.