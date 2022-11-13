Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup in Week 11 Sunday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The Chiefs and Chargers will face off this coming week in LA on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Chiefs is coming off a 27-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 10. It wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing game, but a win is a win. More importantly, the Bills lost and so Kansas City has moved into first place in the AFC. The Chargers are playing the 49ers on Sunday Night Football and regardless of that result will be looking to salvage a split of the two-game season series with Kansas City.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Chargers in their Week 11 matchup.

Nov 13

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Chargers +220

Nov 10

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

Early pick: Chargers +5.5

If Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are unable to get back to practice this week, the Chargers could be in trouble against the high-flying Chiefs. That being said, this feels like a game where you can get some value in the Chargers. If you don’t think Allen or Williams will be available next week, I’d say wait a bit. I could see Chiefs backers moving this line. Maybe not to a touchdown, but at least up to six.