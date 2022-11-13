Opening odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 11 Monday Night Football

The NFL is working through the Week 10 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11. The 49ers and Cardinals will face off this coming week, closing out the week with Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET in Mexico City.

The Cardinals impressed on the road in Week 10, beating the Ram 27-17. It was a battle of backup quarterbacks, with Kyler Murray sidelined with a hamstring and Matthew Stafford out due to the concussion protocol. Colt McCoy started for the Cardinals and threw for 238 yards and a touchdown. Murray got in some practice this past week, so there’s a good chance he’ll be available when the Cardinals and 49ers square off. Meanwhile, San Francisco is hosting the Chargers on Sunday Night Football to close out Week 10.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Below is a look at where the lookahead line opened. We don’t have new odds because Kyler Murray’s status is unclear due to his hamstring injury.

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200