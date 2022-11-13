Washington rises, Alabama in double digits in Week 12 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here for November 13, and things were copasetic at the top. It was the Pac-12 that caused all the chaos.

The oft-overlooked conference likely despite having the most ranked teams with six likely took themselves off the College Football Playoff stage once again, as the Oregon Ducks fell to the Washington Huskies 37-34, with a late injury to starting quarterback Bo Nix the likely culprit. The Ducks were on their way to victory with the ball in the red zone with a four-point lead with under four minutes left.

Instead a quick TD from the Huskies tied the game, and a Nix-less Ducks chose to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own side of the field. The one drive the quarterback missed might cost the conference the chance to play for the national championship for the sixth-straight year.

Also the UCLA Bruins were in pole position to get back to the Pac-12 Championship Game, but a shocking 34-28 loss to the Arizona Wildcats at home will cost them. There’s still a path back to the title, but it runs through crosstown rival USC on Saturday. A three-loss team in the Pac-12 is unlikely to reach the title game, and the Rose Bowl will need to be defended on Saturday.

Top-25 breakdown

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 12 of 2022 College Football.

Pac-12: 6

SEC: 5

ACC: 3

Big Ten: 3

Big 12: 3

American: 3

Sun Belt: 1

Independent: 1

Week 12 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 10-0 - 1,574 (62) 2 Ohio State 10-0 - 1,501 (1) 3 Michigan 10-0 - 1,453 4 TCU 10-0 - 1,374 5 Tennessee 9-1 - 1,341 6 LSU 8-2 +1 1,218 7 USC 9-1 +1 1,152 8 Alabama 8-2 +2 1,140 9 Clemson 9-1 +3 1,055 10 Utah 8-2 +3 965 11 Penn State 8-2 +3 882 12 Oregon 8-2 -6 856 13 North Carolina 9-1 +2 843 14 Ole Miss 8-2 -3 797 15 Washington 8-2 +9 693 16 UCLA 8-2 -7 648 17 UCF 8-2 +5 537 18 Notre Dame 7-3 +2 495 19 Kansas State 7-3 +4 468 20 Florida State 7-3 +5 386 21 Tulane 8-2 -5 273 22 Cincinnati 8-2 - 237 23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 - 143 24 Oklahoma State 7-3 - 85 25 Oregon State 7-3 -

Also receiving votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1