D’Andre Swift off to slow start in Week 10 vs. Bears

Fourth Quarter Update: Swift only has five carries for 11 yards, but that doesn’t matter too much as he found his way to the endzone for a score. If you did take out the score, he has had an abysmal game, but if you started him, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Chicago Bears in a Week 10 NFC North battle. The game is tied 10-10 in the third quarter, but it is still apparent that running back D’Andre Swift is not fully recovered from the injuries that have bugged him all season. He has four carries for a whopping two yards. He has been targeted once in the passing game but was unable to bring it in.

Jamaal Williams continues to be the lead back. He has eight carries for 30 yards but hasn’t been targeted in the passing game. Head coach Dan Campbell had said recently that he was concerned with how much work that Swift had recently, and he only had five carries in the game. We know that Swift can be a game-changer when he is on the field, and the Lions’ offense has been stunted without him on the field.