New Colts head coach Jeff Saturday appeared to leave the door open for Matt Ryan to start again this season, but it appeared that Sam Ehlinger would get another start this week. That may not be true though, as Ryan appears to be warming up as the starter, per Zak Keefer.

It appears Jeff Saturday with his first big decision as interim head coach — going back to Matt Ryan at QB https://t.co/6hgs7rkvN8 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 13, 2022