Refs miss Gabe Davis’ bobble that sets up OT vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are playing in Week 10 of the NFL season. This looked like it was going to be a good game between top teams, but we were awarded with a fantastic back-and-forth game. The game has gone into OT, although replays are circling of a non-call at the end of the fourth quarter that could have affected the outcome.

The Vikings were up three points with 41 seconds left, and the Bills started driving. With 24 seconds left in the game, quarterback Josh Allen connected with wide receiver Gabriel Davis on what appeared to be a 20-yard gain. That led to a pass and a Defensive Pass Interference that set up the 29-yard field goal attempt by Tyler Bass to force OT.

That ball is loose, Cotton. pic.twitter.com/SWjCgQOAya — Brendan Glasheen (@BrendanGlasheen) November 13, 2022

Upon further review, it appears that Davis bobbled the ball going to the ground, and it shouldn’t have been ruled a catch. The game was obviously within two minutes, meaning Minnesota couldn’t challenge the ruliing on the field. The referees missed it and didn’t call for a further review, and it easily could’ve had an effect on the outcome of the game.