Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Haag ahead of January transfer window

The Portugal star let his feelings be known.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 6, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United star and icon Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped some bombshells about his most recent stint with the club ahead of the January transfer window. He said he believes Man United have “betrayed” him and he doesn’t respect manager Erik ten Haag.

These comments come ahead of a transfer window where Ronaldo is expected to want a move. His camp has reportedly floated the idea he could leave on a free transfer if Man United were to pick up some portion of his wages, which the club is unlikely to do. The lack of Champions League soccer and inconsistent playing time under ten Haag has been a problem for Ronaldo, who will go to the 2022 World Cup later this month. It’ll likely be his last World Cup for Portugal.

It’s hard to see a potential destination for Ronaldo, but PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all have the money for a player of his caliber. The question is whether they’re willing to put up with his antics, especially after an interview like this.

