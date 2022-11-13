Aaron Jones pays homage to Marshawn Lynch on 12-yard TD run in Week 10

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones did his best Marshawn Lynch, as he went in for a 12-yard touchdown rush. You know the one. There was crotch grabbing involved.

Aaron Jones with the Marshawn Lynch celebration after the touchdown pic.twitter.com/LKJ0kQkM9h — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 13, 2022

Lynch’s run was of course the “Beast Quake,” which happened in the Seahawks Wild Card game against the Saints. Lynch rushed for 67 yards and broke nine tackles to score a touchdown and secure a playoff win for the Seahawks while the crowd’s reaction registered on seismographs.