 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Jones pays homage to Marshawn Lynch on 12-yard TD run in Week 10

Aaron Jones does his best Marshawn Lynch impression

By Chet Gresham Updated
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones did his best Marshawn Lynch, as he went in for a 12-yard touchdown rush. You know the one. There was crotch grabbing involved.

Lynch’s run was of course the “Beast Quake,” which happened in the Seahawks Wild Card game against the Saints. Lynch rushed for 67 yards and broke nine tackles to score a touchdown and secure a playoff win for the Seahawks while the crowd’s reaction registered on seismographs.

More From DraftKings Nation