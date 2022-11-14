Best DFS lineup strategy for Commanders-Eagles on Monday night

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football this week. This is an exciting divisional rivalry which has been one-sided lately. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Injuries

The Commanders will be without running back J.D. McKissic who is still dealing with a neck injury. Philadelphia is not dealing with any injuries on the offensive side of the ball.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles — $18,300

Hurts is the clear play for Captain on DFS. He’s been the best quarterback in football this season and the stats back that up. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs gives him an advantage over most. I’m fully confident he will be the highest scorer in this game.

AJ Brown, WR, Eagles — $15,900

Brown is the only person I could see outscoring Hurts and that would only be if the Commanders can limit Hurts running. The Commanders struggled against Justin Jefferson and I expect them to struggle against Brown as well. I expect 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown from him.

Value Plays

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders — $8,100

The running back situation in Washington is confusing. But with Robinson being that cheap, he is a must-play. He is the stronger back and will get the goal-line carries. I would expect Robinson to score if the Commanders run the ball in the redzone.

Jake Elliott, K, Eagles — $6,600

The Eagles will score a ton of points on Monday. Elliott is a consistent kicker and doesn’t miss close field goals. I expect points on the majority of drives from the Eagles and there will be multiple field goals. With the Commanders offense struggling, there won't be a ton of high scorers in this game.