Top QB pickups from the Week 11 waiver wire

Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Tom Brady, and Geno Smith sidelined for Week 11. Here’s a look at our quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 11 waiver wire claims.

Week 11 byes: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (64% Yahoo, 57% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DET, @ DAL, vs. WAS

Jones continues to be a solid fantasy football option and is the 16th ranked fantasy quarterback coming out of Week 10. He was effective and efficient in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over the Texans, going 13-17 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, earning fantasy managers 18.3 points.

Jones is rostered in just around 60% of fantasy leagues across the board, so there’s still a slight chance you’ll be able to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (38% ESPN, 33% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. CHI, @ WAS, vs. PIT

Mariota has been frustrating and maddeningly inconsistent for Falcons fans and believe it or not, he’s still hovering around top 10 fantasy quarterback atatus. Even in the team’s 25-15 loss to the Panthers last Thursday, his 186 passing yards, 43 rushing yards, and two touchdowns still earned fantasy managers 18.7 points. Not a bad showing in a deflating loss.

Mariota is rostered in less than 40% of leagues and should be available if you want him.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (58% Yahoo, 36% ESPN)

Next up — @ NYG, vs. BUF, vs. JAC

Goff put forth a solid performance in the Lions’ 31-30 victory over the Bears on Sunday. He went 19-26 through the air for 236 yards and a touchdown, also providing 14 rushing yards in the win. Averaging roughly 17 fantasy points a game, he’s been a good backup option for fantasy managers.

Goff is rostered in just 58% of Yahoo leagues and 36% of ESPN leagues, so you should be able to find him on the wire this week.

Davis Mills, Houston Texans (7% Yahoo, 3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. WAS, @ MIA, vs. CLE

Mills put forth a solid effort in the Texans’ loss to the Giants on Sunday. The second-year quarterback threw for 319 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the setback. That performance earned fantasy managers 15.8 points, eclipsing his season average.

With Mills rostered in less than 10% of leagues, he should be readily available for pickup this week.