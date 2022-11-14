Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 10

The NFL wraps up Week 10 on Monday Night Football when the Eagles host the Commanders. While that game will have some playoff picture implications, it will have no impact on the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

The Texans remain slotted for the No. 1 pick, although the Raiders are hot on their heels. Houston lost to the Giants on Sunday while the Raiders managed to lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday’s debut as a head coach. Las Vegas came into the season hoping to push for a playoff berth, but the season has been an absolute disaster in spite of the talent on the roster.

The Panthers were in the thick of the race for the No. 1 pick, but they’re suddenly playing some decent football. They beat the Falcons and with two more wins than the Texans, it’s hard to see them getting anywhere close to the top pick given how had Houston has been.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order heading into Week 10 MNF. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.