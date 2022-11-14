 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 10

The Texans remain locked into the No. 1 pick, but the Raiders are right behind them.

By David Fucillo
Oshane Ximines #53 of the New York Giants forces a fumble by Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans during the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The NFL wraps up Week 10 on Monday Night Football when the Eagles host the Commanders. While that game will have some playoff picture implications, it will have no impact on the top of the 2023 NFL Draft order.

The Texans remain slotted for the No. 1 pick, although the Raiders are hot on their heels. Houston lost to the Giants on Sunday while the Raiders managed to lose to the Colts in Jeff Saturday’s debut as a head coach. Las Vegas came into the season hoping to push for a playoff berth, but the season has been an absolute disaster in spite of the talent on the roster.

The Panthers were in the thick of the race for the No. 1 pick, but they’re suddenly playing some decent football. They beat the Falcons and with two more wins than the Texans, it’s hard to see them getting anywhere close to the top pick given how had Houston has been.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order heading into Week 10 MNF. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-7-1, .519
  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-7, .468
  3. Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .447
  4. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-7, .481
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7, .526
  6. Chicago Bears, 3-7, .574
  7. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-6, .481
  8. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-6, .481
  9. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-6, .491
  10. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6, .516
  11. Detroit Lions, 3-6, .569
  12. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .426
  13. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6, .513
  14. Green Bay Packers, 4-6, .583
  15. Washington Commanders, 4-5, .558
  16. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .513
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4, .447
  18. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .519
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5, .444
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .442
  21. New England Patriots, 5-4, .525
  22. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4, .453
  23. New York Jets, 6-3, .522
  24. Buffalo Bills, 6-3, .554
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .465
  26. Tennessee Titans, 6-3, .478
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3, .538
  28. New York Giants, 7-2, .535
  29. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 7-3, .519
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1, .503
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2, .437
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, .484

