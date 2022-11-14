Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 10

The Buffalo Bills have been the Super Bowl favorite all season long, but the times they could soon be a-changing. The Bills lost a stunner to the Vikings in Buffalo in Week 10 and they have seemingly been playing on auto-pilot at times. It’s cost them as they now sit in third place in the AFC East. They’re only a half game out of first, but they need to get things in gear if they don’t want waste their amazing roster.

The NFL wraps up this week on Monday Night Football with the Eagles hosting the Commanders, but the rest of the league is already beginning Week 11 preparations. And with that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds.

The Bills remain the favorites to win Super Bowl 57, but the odds are tightening up following their loss to the Vikings. The Chiefs and Eagles are hot on their heels and if the Eagles beat the Commanders on Monday Night Football, that might be enough to move them into a tie atop the odds board.

The 49ers and Cowboys are right behind that group, with San Francisco now only a half game back of the Seahawks in the NFC West. The 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC West while the Cowboys lost to the Packers in Week 10 and are now three games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. It would appear the Cowboys Super Bowl price is cost prohibitive given the nationwide popularity of Dallas.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 11, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.