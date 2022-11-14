 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 10

The Bills remain favorites, but the top is tightening up.. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By David Fucillo
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have been the Super Bowl favorite all season long, but the times they could soon be a-changing. The Bills lost a stunner to the Vikings in Buffalo in Week 10 and they have seemingly been playing on auto-pilot at times. It’s cost them as they now sit in third place in the AFC East. They’re only a half game out of first, but they need to get things in gear if they don’t want waste their amazing roster.

The NFL wraps up this week on Monday Night Football with the Eagles hosting the Commanders, but the rest of the league is already beginning Week 11 preparations. And with that in mind, it’s time to take a look at the latest Super Bowl odds.

The Bills remain the favorites to win Super Bowl 57, but the odds are tightening up following their loss to the Vikings. The Chiefs and Eagles are hot on their heels and if the Eagles beat the Commanders on Monday Night Football, that might be enough to move them into a tie atop the odds board.

The 49ers and Cowboys are right behind that group, with San Francisco now only a half game back of the Seahawks in the NFC West. The 49ers are the favorites to win the NFC West while the Cowboys lost to the Packers in Week 10 and are now three games back of the Eagles in the NFC East. It would appear the Cowboys Super Bowl price is cost prohibitive given the nationwide popularity of Dallas.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 11, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 11

Team Week 1 Week 10 Week 11
Buffalo Bills +550 +330 +400
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +550 +500
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +500
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1200 +1000
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1300 +1000
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1600 +1400
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1200 +1400
Miami Dolphins +4000 +1700 +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1900 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2800 +2800
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +3000 +3500
Tennessee Titans +4000 +3700 +3000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +3400 +5000
New England Patriots +5000 +5500 +6000
New York Giants +13000 +8000 +6000
New York Jets +13000 +6000 +6000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +7500 +10000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +5000 +15000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +16000 +8000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +10000 +15000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +14000 +15000
Denver Broncos +1800 +13000 +20000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +13000 +20000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +13000 +20000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +30000 +20000
Washington Commanders +7000 +28000 +30000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +16000 +30000
Detroit Lions +15000 +60000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +100000 +50000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +100000 +50000
Chicago Bears +15000 +50000 +100000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000

