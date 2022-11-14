Which teams are on bye in Week 11?

Week 11 will feature some significant matchups on the schedule, but the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will all be off. While those teams haven’t always been considered the most relevant, the Seahawks and Buccaneers actually lead their respective divisions. The absence of these teams will not only affect real life football, but will certainly play a factor in fantasy football lineups with some heavy hitters missing in action.

Week 11 byes

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the Jaguars, you will be missing breakout running back Travis Etienne Jr. and solid wide receiver Christian Kirk. One of the best streaming options for tight ends this year Evan Engram will also be off. The Miami high-powered offense will be missing. Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and new teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. will all be off. If you roster Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett you will have to find a different player to pivot to.

When it comes to the Buccaneers, you will be missing Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin. Fournette did suffer a hip injury in Week 10 so this is actually a good time to add Rachaad White off of waivers and stash him.